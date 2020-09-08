81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Traffic

Man fatally struck by truck in east Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 6:19 am
 
Updated September 8, 2020 - 12:35 pm

A man was fatally struck by a pickup early Tuesday in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said officers were called at 1:02 a.m. to East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane.

Police said it appears the man was in the road, outside a marked crosswalk, when he struck by a pickup driven by a 23-year-old Las Vegas man.

Police said the collision is still under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Traffic leaving Las Vegas jams I-15 as holiday weekend ends
Traffic leaving Las Vegas jams I-15 as holiday weekend ends
2
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
4
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
5
Donald Trump drops to underdog after $67K wager on Joe Biden
Donald Trump drops to underdog after $67K wager on Joe Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST