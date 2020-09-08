Man fatally struck by truck in east Las Vegas, police say
Police said it appears the man was in the road, outside a marked crosswalk, when he struck by a pickup driven by a 23-year-old Las Vegas man.
A man was fatally struck by a pickup early Tuesday in east Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police said officers were called at 1:02 a.m. to East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane.
Police said the collision is still under investigation.
