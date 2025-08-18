Man in wheelchair dies four days after Las Vegas hit-and-run

A man in a wheelchair is dead after being struck by a SUV in a parking lot on East Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 12, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

A man in a wheelchair struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV on Aug. 12 died of his injuries on Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in a parking lot at 3345 East Tropicana Ave., according to Metro, and involved an unknown gray or silver SUV. The victim, 55-year-old Constantino Ramirez, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries, Metro said. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Saturday.

Ramirez’s death marks the 102nd traffic-related death in 2025 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Metro’s Collision Investigation section at 702-828-2892. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit www.CrimesStoppersOfNV.com.

