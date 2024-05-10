Man injured in Las Vegas crash a week ago dies

A passenger critically injured in a Las Vegas crash earlier this month has since died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

A 78-year-old passenger critically injured in a Las Vegas crash a week ago has since died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

The Anaheim, California, resident was declared dead Thursday at University Medical Center, police said.

The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. May 3 at the South Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway intersection.

The victim was in a southbound Honda Pilot trying to turn onto Spring Valley, police said.

The Honda’s driver failed to yield on a flashing yellow turn arrow and entered the path of a Toyota Camry, police said.

Police said the Honda then struck a Mercedes Benz car.

The crash injured six people in total, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased victim’s name.

Las Vegas police have investigated 63 traffic fatalities this year, including two victims who died in a crash at the same intersection on Jan. 29.

