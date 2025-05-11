Man killed in hit-and-run crash with suspected impaired driver

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A 58-year-old man was struck around 3:28 a.m. while crossing Decatur Boulevard at Alta Drive in a crosswalk, against the pedestrian signal, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 was traveling north on Decatur “at a high rate of speed” when the sedan continued through the intersection on a green light and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was redirected north and onto the roadway, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene north on Decatur but was “eventually returned” to the crash scene where he showed “several signs of impairment,” police said. He was placed under arrest for DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

Several recent pedestrian deaths, including the death of 18-year-old Arbor View High School student McKenzie Scott, who was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver while trying to cross the street, have put a renewed focus on pedestrian safety across the Las Vegas Valley.

