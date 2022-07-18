99°F
Man who caused Sunset Road closure in custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2022 - 8:11 am
 
Updated July 18, 2022 - 1:08 pm
(NDOT FASTCam)
A man who caused a Las Vegas Valley thoroughfare closure Monday morning has been taken into custody.

Sunset Road was closed in both directions near Decatur Boulevard as of 7:30 a.m. Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the closure stretched from Arville Road to Cameron Street.

Police spokesperson Larry Hadfield reported shortly after noon that a man was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

