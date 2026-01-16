Martin Luther King Jr. parade to close streets downtown

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade next week will lead to road impacts in downtown Las Vegas.

Brightline CEO moves to leadership role to see Vegas-to-So Cal project through

Participants with Caesars Entertainment, from left, John Avant, Leandra Long, Marvin Crowe, Isabel Moreno march in the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday will lead to road impacts in downtown Las Vegas.

The 44th annual parade celebrating the late civil rights leader is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, on 4th Street in downtown. Road closures associated with the event will begin before the parade begins and linger for a period of time at the conclusion of the event.

iFrames are not supported on this page.

Road closures downtown will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and run through 4 p.m., when roads will be reopened to traffic, according to the city of Las Vegas.

The major road closures associated with the parade include 4th Street between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, with all crossings between that stretch closed to vehicle traffic. Additionally, 3rd Street from Charleston to Garces Avenue will also be closed to traffic.

Motorists should avoid the area and plan alternate routes when the road closures are in effect on Monday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.