Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed and use caution in work zones.

(Getty Images)

Summerlin Parkway is reduced to one lane between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday for median work, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The auxiliary lanes near the off-ramps will be open.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed and use caution in work zones.