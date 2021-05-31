Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border

At 5:30 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said the traffic backup was 17 miles long and that drivers should “expect long delays.”

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15, seen north of Jean, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic has slowed on Interstate 15. (RTC)

Traffic southbound on Interstate 15 was moving about 10 mph around 1 p.m. near Sloan on Monday, May 31, 2021. (RTC)

Traffic southbound on Interstate 15 was moving about 10 mph around 1 p.m. near Jean on Monday, May 31, 2021. (RTC)

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15, seen north of Jean, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California on Interstate 15 were facing lengthy delays Monday to cap off the Memorial Day weekend.

Already 2 impaired drivers arrested and shoulder drivers are getting to meet our friendly State Troopers. #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/KsqDdekII4 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

As of 3 p.m., it took drivers an hour and 44 minutes to get from Russell Road to the state line on the I-15, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

Traffic cameras on I-15 showed a mileslong backup for drivers near Primm. It appeared the stop-and-go driving was the norm for at least 16 miles, possibly more, as drivers approached the California state line. The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted out a plea for patience from drivers navigating the traffic.

About noon, NHP posted a video on Twitter and said, “Already 2 impaired drivers arrested and shoulder drivers are getting to meet our friendly State Troopers.”

#trafficalert Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm. It will get worse through out the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience. #nhp pic.twitter.com/OQP5geDEou — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

“It will get worse throughout the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience,” the Highway Patrol said.

By 9 a.m. the Regional Transportation Commission said the traffic backups were 16 miles long and that drivers should “expect long delays.” Then, by 10:30 a.m., the delays had stretched to a 26-mile-long path of the highway approaching and past the state line, according to the RTC and traffic monitoring websites.

The Highway Patrol said slow traffic should be expected throughout the day and evening as thousands of tourists visited Southern Nevada over the three-day weekend. Many of those visitors from California arrived for the traditional kickoff to summer and the first big holiday since government and health leaders began lifting restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of 1:50 p.m., traffic was moving southbound at about 10 mph, according to sigalert.com. The delay started just south of St. Rose Parkway and stretched about 6 miles into California. Traffic was moving about 30 mph some 15 miles into California.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.