Metro officer involved in non-injury crash in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the northeast valley.

The collision between an unspecified Metro vehicle and another vehicle was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. near East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards, according to a police email.

A medical crew responded to the scene, but apparent minor injuries did not require anybody to be taken to the hospital.

It was a week ago that an early morning crash in the northwest valley resulted in Metro Officer Benjamin Coreas being booked on suspicion of DUI. A man died as a result of the collision.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

