Metro officer involved in non-injury crash in northeast valley

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that involved a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in the northeast valley.

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the northeast valley.

The collision between an unspecified Metro vehicle and another vehicle was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. near East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards, according to a police email.

A medical crew responded to the scene, but apparent minor injuries did not require anybody to be taken to the hospital.

It was a week ago that an early morning crash in the northwest valley resulted in Metro Officer Benjamin Coreas being booked on suspicion of DUI. A man died as a result of the collision.

