MLK Day parade related road closures in downtown Las Vegas

The Clark County Democratic Party entry in the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

If your travel plans include the downtown Las Vegas area on Monday, be prepared for traffic impacts tied to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

The procession is planned to be held on Fourth Street and will result in road closures beginning at 6 a.m., city of Las Vegas officials announced this week. Plans call for the parade to start on Fourth Street at Gass Avenue, heading north and ending at Ogden Avenue.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Living the Dream: Setting New Standards,” and will feature about 90 groups participating.

Major road closures tied to the parade include: Fourth Street between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between.

Staging for the event will occur on Coolidge, Hover and Gass avenues between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards.

Despite being outdoors, all attendees are required to wear face masks, due to a the high covid transmission rate in Clark County and the expected large gathering of people for the event.

