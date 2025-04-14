Mob Museum specialty license plate launches in Nevada

The Mob Museum’s Nevada specialty license plate, which launched on Monday, will raise funds for the nonprofit in downtown Las Vegas.

This image provided by the Mob Museum shows a sample of a new Nevada specialty license plate to raise funds for the museum. (Mob Museum)

Fans of the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas can now represent the popular attraction on their vehicles.

The museum’s Nevada specialty license plate launched on Monday, featuring a photo of the neoclassical building over a black background, with white letters and numbers.

The building at 300 Stewart Ave. was formerly a U.S. Post Office and federal courthouse, where the Kefauver Committee hearing on organized crime was held in 1950.

Standard sequential plates cost a $66 initial fee and $30 annual renewal, on top of any other vehicle registration costs. Personalized plates, which can feature up to five characters for cars or four for motorcycles will run a motorist $96 for the initial registration and a $50 annual renewal fee.

Of the specialty license plate fees, $25 from every new plate and $20 from each annual renewal goes to the Mob Museum, which operates as a nonprofit organization, to support its educational and public service initiatives. The museum’s mission to to educate the public on the historical impact organized crime has on American society.

The plate will allow the community to show its fandom of the museum while also support funding new exhibits, educational outreach opportunities for local students and seniors and public programming, according to Sabine von Henning, senior director of development and special events at The Mob Museum.

“Every plate purchased helps preserve this vital Las Vegas landmark and empowers the Museum to reach deeper into the community with resources that illuminate our past and build a more informed future by helping us continue our mission of advancing the public understanding of organized crime’s history and impact on American society,” von Henning said in a statement.

The Mob Museum specialty plate is only available for in-person registration, which requires an appointment to be made via www.dmvnv.com.

