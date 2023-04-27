More ‘Dropicana’ work: I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
Interstate 15 is set to be shut down over a pair of nights next month near Allegiant Stadium in connection with the ongoing $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project known as “Dropicana.”
In order to install 10 new dynamic messaging boards on I-15 between Blue Diamond and Russell roads, the northbound lanes of the interstate will close for two separate nights.
“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” Justin Hopkins, a Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman, said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”
From 9 p.m. on May 9 to 5 a.m the following day, I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic between Blue Diamond and the 215 Beltway. Motorists will be detoured to Windmill Lane and then Las Vegas Boulevard, where drivers can re-enter the interstate.
I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic at Russell between 9 p.m. on May 16 and 5 a.m. the following day, with drivers being diverted to a lane that runs parallel to the interstate.
Additional overnight closures of I-15 also are expected to occur in June.
And starting May 10, crews will close one lane of Harmon Avenue over I-15 as work on constructing a half interchange there progresses.
“That lane will remain closed until the half interchange opens this fall,” Hopkins said.
