More ‘Dropicana’ work: I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 10:47 am
 
The Harmon Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 is seen on March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas as construc ...
The Harmon Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 is seen on March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas as construction gets underway on the $305 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Interstate 15 is set to be shut down over a pair of nights next month near Allegiant Stadium in connection with the ongoing $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project known as “Dropicana.”

In order to install 10 new dynamic messaging boards on I-15 between Blue Diamond and Russell roads, the northbound lanes of the interstate will close for two separate nights.

“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” Justin Hopkins, a Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman, said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”

From 9 p.m. on May 9 to 5 a.m the following day, I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic between Blue Diamond and the 215 Beltway. Motorists will be detoured to Windmill Lane and then Las Vegas Boulevard, where drivers can re-enter the interstate.

I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic at Russell between 9 p.m. on May 16 and 5 a.m. the following day, with drivers being diverted to a lane that runs parallel to the interstate.

Additional overnight closures of I-15 also are expected to occur in June.

And starting May 10, crews will close one lane of Harmon Avenue over I-15 as work on constructing a half interchange there progresses.

“That lane will remain closed until the half interchange opens this fall,” Hopkins said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

