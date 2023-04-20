More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon

Lane shifts are coming to a stretch of Interstate 15, while lane restrictions are set for Frank Sinatra Drive in the Resort Corridor.

Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue, as part of the $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange project, on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Lane shifts are coming to a stretch of Interstate 15, while lane restrictions are set for Frank Sinatra Drive in the Resort Corridor.

Starting Sunday evening, crews will begin to place barrier rails for a lane shift on I-15 southbound between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday. Temporary overnight restrictions will run through April 26.

The work will entail I-15 southbound lanes shifting to the west over a newly paved section of the freeway. The lane shift will remain in place for several weeks.

The lane shift is needed for crews to start building a new half-interchange at Harmon Avenue, as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project.

“That interchange, which is scheduled to open in the fall, will give drivers on northbound I-15 a new option to exit to the resort corridor and give drivers on Harmon Ave. a new way to enter southbound I-15,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.

Harmon restrictions

Beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Frank Sinatra Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

“The lane restrictions are necessary to prepare for the demolition of the north half of the Tropicana bridge over Frank Sinatra,” Hopkins noted.

The sidewalk to the south of T-Mobile Arena and Arena Drive will be temporarily moved because of the ongoing construction. Access to T-Mobile Arena, Frank Sinatra Drive and the Excalibur parking garage will remain open to pedestrians.

