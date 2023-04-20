66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 9:40 am
 
Updated April 20, 2023 - 9:44 am
Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue ...
Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue, as part of the $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange project, on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Lane shifts are coming to a stretch of Interstate 15, while lane restrictions are set for Frank Sinatra Drive in the Resort Corridor.

Starting Sunday evening, crews will begin to place barrier rails for a lane shift on I-15 southbound between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday. Temporary overnight restrictions will run through April 26.

The work will entail I-15 southbound lanes shifting to the west over a newly paved section of the freeway. The lane shift will remain in place for several weeks.

The lane shift is needed for crews to start building a new half-interchange at Harmon Avenue, as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project.

“That interchange, which is scheduled to open in the fall, will give drivers on northbound I-15 a new option to exit to the resort corridor and give drivers on Harmon Ave. a new way to enter southbound I-15,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement.

Harmon restrictions

Beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Frank Sinatra Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

“The lane restrictions are necessary to prepare for the demolition of the north half of the Tropicana bridge over Frank Sinatra,” Hopkins noted.

The sidewalk to the south of T-Mobile Arena and Arena Drive will be temporarily moved because of the ongoing construction. Access to T-Mobile Arena, Frank Sinatra Drive and the Excalibur parking garage will remain open to pedestrians.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Oakland A’s enter binding agreement to buy Las Vegas ballpark site
Oakland A’s enter binding agreement to buy Las Vegas ballpark site
2
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
3
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
5
‘Your brother murdered mine’: TikTok post about Las Vegas killing goes viral
‘Your brother murdered mine’: TikTok post about Las Vegas killing goes viral
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
5 traffic hot spots to avoid in the Las Vegas Valley
5 traffic hot spots to avoid in the Las Vegas Valley
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
EDITORIAL: NDOT building more capacity most drivers can’t use
EDITORIAL: NDOT building more capacity most drivers can’t use
Busy stretch of Eastern Avenue to see lane closures for repaving
Busy stretch of Eastern Avenue to see lane closures for repaving
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas