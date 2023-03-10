71°F
Traffic

More Summerlin Parkway lane restrictions slated to begin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2023 - 10:51 am
 
Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on July 26, 2 ...
Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As one lane restriction wraps up on Summerlin Parkway, another one is set to get underway.

One eastbound lane on Summerlin Parkway will be closed to traffic at Town Center Drive beginning Sunday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The three-week, 24/7 closure is needed for crews to inspect and repair portions of the Summerlin Parkway bridge over Town Center. A larger stretch of Summerlin Parkway will be reduced to one lane during the overnight hours.

“The length of those overnight closures will vary, but will likely be 1-2 miles for paving,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in an email. “The good news is that those extended closures for paving will only take place during overnight hours and barriers can be moved during the day.”

The long-term lane restriction on eastbound Summerlin Parkway between the 215 Beltway and Anasazi Drive will end earlier than expected. Crews are repaving the stretch this weekend and will begin removing the hard barrier rail Sunday night. The Summerlin Parkway eastbound ramp from Anasazi also is set to reopen Sunday night.

The Summerlin Parkway improvement projects began in February and are slated to wrap up in August. Project details include replacing the stretch of road, installing upgraded LED lighting, replacing overhead sign structures and improving barrier rail.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

