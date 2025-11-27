More wrong-way driver alert systems coming to Las Vegas freeway ramps

Interstate 15 near the resort corridor will experience overnight lane closures as crews work on wrong-way driver alert warning systems in multiple areas.

A new Nevada Department of Transportation pilot program to alert wrong way drivers is installed on the offramp of U.S. Highway 95 and Durango Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 near the resort corridor will experience overnight lane closures as crews work on wrong-way driver alert systems in multiple areas.

The I-15 restrictions will begin Sunday and run through Thursday and are necessary for the installation of loop-detector installation and the testing of the corridor’s wrong-way driver detection systems, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The I-15 lane closure schedule is as followed:

— Between 9 p.m. Sunday, to 5 a.m. Monday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

— Between 8 p.m. Monday, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue

— Between 9 p.m. Monday, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue will be closed.

— Nightly, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Dec. 4, I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes between Hacienda and Russell.

— Between 9 p.m. Tuesday, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Harmon Avenue will be closed.

— Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, to 5 a.m. Dec. 4, the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana will be closed.

The addition of the wrong-way driving systems on I-15 is part of a larger, gradual NDOT rollout, as it costs $300,000 to install them at each freeway ramp, department spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said.

Wrong way driving alert systems, which include cameras, sensors and flashing beacons to alert drivers they are going the wrong way, are already in place at I-15 north and southbound at Starr Avenue, Interstate 11 north and southbound at Durango Drive, I-11 north and southbound at Kyle Canyon Road and I-11 north and southbound at Skye Canyon Drive. The system is also tied into the traffic command center to allow for first responders to be dispatched to the area immediately.

Wrong-way driver crashes have been an issue in Southern Nevada, with a fatal one occurring as recently as Saturday morning on the 215 Beltway north of Tropical Parkway near the I-15 north on-ramp.

Future wrong-way driving alert systems are planned at:

— I-11 north and southbound at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026.

— I-11 north and southbound at Rancho Drive. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026.

— I-11 north and southbound at Valley View Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026

— I-11 north and southbound at Decatur Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026.

— I-11 north and southbound at Jones Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026

— I-11 north and southbound at Rainbow Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026

— I-11 north and southbound at Lake Mead Boulevard. Construction is projected to begin in 2027.

— The 215 Beltway westbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard. Construction is ongoing, testing to follow.

— The 215 westbound off-ramp to Warm Springs Road heading north. Construction is ongoing, testing to follow.

— The 215 westbound off-ramp to Windmill Lane heading north. Construction is ongoing, testing to follow.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.