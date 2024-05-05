63°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Motorcycle crash on U.S. 95 leaves man dead

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
California pedestrian struck, killed near Boulder City, police say
The 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue are seen, on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. A Calif ...
California man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run in Summerlin
Bicycle race to cause Sunday road closures near Summerlin, Red Rock
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2024 - 7:09 am
 

Nevada State Police were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits early Sunday morning.

Police said a crash was reported on the highway around 11:04 p.m. Saturday involving a single motorcycle. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed all southbound lanes on U.S. 95 between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway for several hours Sunday morning, but reopened lanes around 7:20 a.m.

MOST READ
1
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
2
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
3
Popular Strip music festival canceled by threat of strong winds
Popular Strip music festival canceled by threat of strong winds
4
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
5
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 2
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street
recommend 3
I-11 double fatality crash early Sunday included wrong-way driver
recommend 4
Mojave Max emerges from Las Vegas burrow, 2nd latest in history
recommend 5
NV Energy’s tortoise Wattson comes out for the spring
recommend 6
What’s that building with the giant concrete tower across from Cashman Field?