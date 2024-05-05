Motorcycle crash on U.S. 95 leaves man dead
Southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 95 between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits were closed early Sunday morning for several hours due to a crash.
Nevada State Police were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits early Sunday morning.
Police said a crash was reported on the highway around 11:04 p.m. Saturday involving a single motorcycle. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed all southbound lanes on U.S. 95 between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway for several hours Sunday morning, but reopened lanes around 7:20 a.m.