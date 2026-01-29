Motorcycle driver killed in crash Wednesday, Las Vegas police say

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Washington Avenue near Rancho Drive just after 8 p.m. when he hit a car, police said.

1 dead after crash on 215 Beltway in Las Vegas

Boring Co. receives 1st Vegas Loop permit from city, opening up downtown Las Vegas expansion

Zoox Las Vegas robotaxi service again available after multiday pause

A motorcycle driver died Wednesday night after a crash in west Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a male, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Washington Avenue near Rancho Drive just after 8 p.m. when he hit a car that was attempting to turn into a private driveway, Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said in a text message.

The motorcycle driver, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday night, died at a local hospital, Jenkins said.

Washington Avenue was set to be closed into the early morning hours Thursday from Rancho to Oasis Drive, Jenkins said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.