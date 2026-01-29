43°F
Motorcycle driver killed in crash Wednesday, Las Vegas police say

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2026 - 10:08 pm
 

A motorcycle driver died Wednesday night after a crash in west Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a male, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Washington Avenue near Rancho Drive just after 8 p.m. when he hit a car that was attempting to turn into a private driveway, Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said in a text message.

The motorcycle driver, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday night, died at a local hospital, Jenkins said.

Washington Avenue was set to be closed into the early morning hours Thursday from Rancho to Oasis Drive, Jenkins said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

