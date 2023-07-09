95°F
Traffic

Motorcyclist and pedestrian die after collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2023 - 7:55 am
 
Updated July 9, 2023 - 8:13 am
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a motorcycle-pedestrian collision late Saturday night.

The motorcycle rider, who was driving at a high rate of speed, was approaching South Edmond Street on Spring Mountain Road when the rider struck a pedestrian around 11:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were pronounced dead on scene; neither have been identified.

The two deaths mark the 70th and 71st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

