Motorcyclist and pedestrian die after collision
A motorcycle struck a pedestrian on Spring Mountain Road near South Edmond Street.
Two people died in a motorcycle-pedestrian collision late Saturday night.
The motorcycle rider, who was driving at a high rate of speed, was approaching South Edmond Street on Spring Mountain Road when the rider struck a pedestrian around 11:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.
Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were pronounced dead on scene; neither have been identified.
The two deaths mark the 70th and 71st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.
