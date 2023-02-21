Motorcyclist critical after crash in Henderson

The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened at about 2 p.m. near East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash Monday afternoon in Henderson.

In a press release, Henderson police said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. near East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

According to police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Speed is believed to be a factor, police said. Impairment was not believed to be a factor.

There were delays on southbound Horizon Ridge Parkway south of the intersection with Horizon Drive while the crash was investigated.

