Motorcyclist critical after crash in Henderson
The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened at about 2 p.m. near East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash Monday afternoon in Henderson.
In a press release, Henderson police said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. near East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.
According to police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.
Speed is believed to be a factor, police said. Impairment was not believed to be a factor.
There were delays on southbound Horizon Ridge Parkway south of the intersection with Horizon Drive while the crash was investigated.
