Traffic

Motorcyclist critical after crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 5:12 pm
 
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash Monday afternoon in Henderson.

In a press release, Henderson police said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. near East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

According to police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Speed is believed to be a factor, police said. Impairment was not believed to be a factor.

There were delays on southbound Horizon Ridge Parkway south of the intersection with Horizon Drive while the crash was investigated.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

