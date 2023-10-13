55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Motorcyclist dead, driver in custody after east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2023 - 6:13 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon, and the driver was taken into custody.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. on the 3200 block of Tropicana Avenue, between South Pecos Road to McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department, news release. A vehicle heading westbound on Tropicana, near Pecos Road, turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading east, according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee.

The rider, a 29-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, according to the Metro release.

Police said the driver, 69-year-old Felix Campos, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges. He is scheduled for a court hearing Friday afternoon.

The death marks the 119th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
2
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Las Vegas gets another pro sports team
Las Vegas gets another pro sports team
4
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
5
Lawsuit claims Resorts World permitted illegal gamblers at casino
Lawsuit claims Resorts World permitted illegal gamblers at casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in southeast valley
Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in southeast valley
Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash
Two dead in fiery west Las Vegas crash
Two dead in fiery west Las Vegas crash
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley