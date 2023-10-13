Motorcyclist dead, driver in custody after east Las Vegas crash

The death marks the 119th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon, and the driver was taken into custody.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. on the 3200 block of Tropicana Avenue, between South Pecos Road to McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department, news release. A vehicle heading westbound on Tropicana, near Pecos Road, turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading east, according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee.

The rider, a 29-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, according to the Metro release.

Police said the driver, 69-year-old Felix Campos, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges. He is scheduled for a court hearing Friday afternoon.

The death marks the 119th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

