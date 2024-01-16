Motorcyclist dies after collision with RTC bus

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m., police said. No passengers on the bus were injured.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a RTC bus on Jan. 15, 2024. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in the east valley Monday afternoon after colliding with a Regional Transportation Commission bus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Lt. Andy Kelvington said.

The motorcyclist was driving west on Tropicana Avenue when an RTC bus driving east on Tropicana attempted to make a left turn onto Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Kelvington said. The motorcyclist, who was driving at a high speed, ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the bus.

No passengers on the bus were injured. Tropicana is closed in both directions from Jimmy Durante to Wetlands Park Lane, Kelvington said.

