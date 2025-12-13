Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Boulder Highway

A motorcyclist died Friday after a colliding with a truck in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Skenandore said in a text message that officers were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. Friday to the 5900 block of Boulder Highway, between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road, in reference to a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist appears to have been driving at a high rate of speed when a truck driver turned in front of the motorcycle,” and a collision occurred, Skenandore said. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The name of the motorcyclist was not provided. The truck driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected to be a factor, according to Skenandore.

Metro’s Fatal Traffic Detail is investigating the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area for “the next several hours,” Skenandore said Friday evening.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.