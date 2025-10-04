Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Saturday morning in the area of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street in the east valley.

Police said based on evidence, witnesses and surveillance video, a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle was heading east on Washington Avenue around 10:22 a.m. when it was approaching a yellow traffic light at Bruce Street at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 1998 Ford F-150 truck was heading west on Washington Avenue in the left turn lane, also approaching the yellow traffic signal at Bruce Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. That’s when the truck entered the intersection to make a left turn and the motorcycle failed to stop at a red traffic light, entered the intersection and crashed with the truck, police said in a press release.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, police stated. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and performed live-saving measures, though the rider was later pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said.

Police said the driver of the truck was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. The driver of the truck did not display signs of impairment and cooperated with police, according to Metro.

The motorcycle rider’s death marks the 121st traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

