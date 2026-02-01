Motorcyclist dies after crash on State Route 160

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the southwest valley on Saturday turned deadly for one, Nevada Highway Patrol said in an email.

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the southwest valley on Saturday turned deadly for one, Nevada Highway Patrol said in an email.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 160 at milemarker 15, near Blue Diamond, the agency said.

Police said there were two people on the motorcycle and two people in the pickup truck at the time of the crash. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was transported to a local area hospital by Mercy Air due to their injuries, police stated, and the two people in the truck were not transported for injuries.

Southbound lanes on SR 160 were closed for investigation, the agency said.

—

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.