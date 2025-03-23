Motorcyclist dies after west Las Vegas crash

A motorcycle was killed Saturday evening in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Motorcyclist traveling at speed ‘too fast for conditions’ dies in Las Vegas crash

The motorcyclist, driving a 2025 Yamaha R7 motorcycle, was speeding west on Lake Mead Boulevard west of Del Webb Boulevard around 6:19 p.m. when the person struck a 2005 Lexus LS430 while it was turning into a private drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected onto the road after the collision.

The motorcyclist and both passengers in the Lexus were taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lexus occupants were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

Police said the Lexus driver did not show signs of impairment.

This was the second major crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday after a motorcyclist on Interstate 11 was critically injured in a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash remains under investigation.