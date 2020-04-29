Motorcyclist dies after hitting median in central Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley when his motorcycle struck a center median.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley when his motorcycle struck a center median.

Las Vegas police said the 30-year-old Las Vegan was driving a 2002 Yamaha Warrior eastbound on West Flamingo Road, just east of South Torrey Pines Drive, at 9:29 p.m. The man was passing several vehicles when the motorcycle struck the median. The impact then catapulted the man into “several decorative metal cacti” in the median.

The man was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The death is the 34th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2020.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.