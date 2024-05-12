71°F
Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, palm tree in Centennial Hills

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley
The West Cheyenne Avenue near 215 Beltway. (FAST Cam)
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
(Las Vegas Review-Jourbnal)
Man injured in Las Vegas crash a week ago dies
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies after speeding in North Las Vegas, police say
May 12, 2024 - 7:08 am
 
Updated May 12, 2024 - 7:38 am

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a curb and a palm tree Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 on Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway around 9:53 p.m. when entered a curve in the road and struck a curb.

After hitting the curb, he struck a large palm tree and was ejected from his motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 65th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. As of Wednesday, traffic fatalities are up 32 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.

