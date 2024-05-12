Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, palm tree in Centennial Hills

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a curb and a palm tree Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 on Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway around 9:53 p.m. when entered a curve in the road and struck a curb.

After hitting the curb, he struck a large palm tree and was ejected from his motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 65th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. As of Wednesday, traffic fatalities are up 32 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.