Motorcyclist dies after striking several vehicles on I-11 in Henderson

A motorcyclist died after crashing into several cars last week on Interstate 11 near the 215 Beltway on-ramp in Henderson, Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday.

An aerial photo of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl taken April 2, 2019 north of the motorcycle crash on Interstate 11 on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A motorcyclist died after crashing into several cars last week on Interstate 11 in Henderson, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was driving north on I-11 around 12:52 p.m. “at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles recklessly” near the 215 Beltway on-ramp.

The motorcyclist was attempting to pass between a Nissan pickup and a Volkswagen Jetta by “splitting lanes” between both vehicles on the interstate when the motorcycle’s left mirror struck the right rear of the Nissan and then struck the Volkswagen’s left side.

The rider “accelerated out from both vehicles” before striking a Chevrolet Colorado pickup from behind. The rider was then ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle came to a stop in the middle travel lane of northbound I-11 just south of the 215 Beltway on-ramp. Highway Patrol said both the Volkswagen and Chevrolet truck drivers stopped on northbound I-11 and remained on scene to cooperate with investigators.

The Nissan pickup driver did not remain at the scene, but told police they were not aware of the contact made to the vehicle, Highway Patrol said. The driver is now cooperating with investigators.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday. The rider’s identity will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

