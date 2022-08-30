96°F
Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2022 - 9:49 pm
Police in North Las Vegas were investigating a crash on Aug. 29, 2022, that killed a man believed to be in his 30s. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas on Monday night.

Police responded to Centennial Parkway and 5th Street at about 7 p.m. when a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

The motorcyclist, who police said was in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

As of 8:30 p.m., the intersection was closed.

It wasn’t yet known if speed or impairment were factors, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

