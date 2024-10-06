Motorcyclist dies in northwest valley crash

A 44-year-old man died Saturday night after colliding with a car in the northwest valley.

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with a car in the northwest valley.

Video surveillance and evidence at the crash scene showed the motorcyclist was traveling west on Ann Road when the front of the motorcycle collided with a 2018 Kia Forte in the intersection at Old Grove Way around 9:32 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was ejected onto the road and later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

The Kia driver was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said she did not show signs of impairment after the crash.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 115th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.