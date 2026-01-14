48°F
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash, Metro says

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File).
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 9:35 pm
 

One person is dead following a crash that involved a motorcycle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Patricia Heldt said in a text message that one person, a motorcycle driver, died after a crash that involved another vehicle at Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Heldt said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and that impairment was not suspected.

The intersection, she said, was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday night.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

