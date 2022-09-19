Motorcyclist killed in crash at Flamingo and Decatur

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a box truck on Monday morning, police said.

The rider was on a westbound 2019 Yamaha MT-09 motorcycle on Flamingo just before 11:25 a.m., according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

As the motorcyclist approached a private driveway on the north side of Flamingo, an eastbound 2020 Isuzu NQR box truck was also turning into the driveway.

“The Isuzu’s driver failed to yield the right of way and crossed the motorcyclist’s travel path, resulting in a collision,” the Metro statement said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, where medical staff tried to save him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name hadn’t yet been released Monday night. But police said he was a 29-year-old man.

He is also the 104th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022, police said.

The truck driver was identified as Arvin Tanda, 49, of North Las Vegas. Tanda, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene and didn’t show any signs of being impaired, police said.

The crash was still under investigation.

