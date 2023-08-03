Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Nevada State Police said it is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday between Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transporation Commission.

#FASTALERT 8:55 AM, Aug 03 2023 Crash on NB and SB Las Vegas Blvd between Speedway Blvd and I-15 All lanes are blocked

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 3, 2023

According to police, a black motorcycle was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard behind a commercial truck.

When the truck made a left turn into a dirt lot, the motorcycle moved into the southbound lane, striking the truck, police said.

The motorcyclist, a male adult, was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries.

#Fatal crash SR604 (Las Vegas BLVD) just north of Speedway. SR604 is currently shut down from Apex sb and Speedway nb. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 3, 2023

Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Apex to Speedway Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.