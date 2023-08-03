100°F
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 10:02 am
 
Updated August 3, 2023 - 2:06 pm
(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)

The Nevada State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday between Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transporation Commission.

According to police, a black motorcycle was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard behind a commercial truck.

When the truck made a left turn into a dirt lot, the motorcycle moved into the southbound lane, striking the truck, police said.

The motorcyclist, a male adult, was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Apex to Speedway Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

