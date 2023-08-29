106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Mount Charleston road work starting Tuesday, NDOT says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 11:40 am
 
Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage o ...
Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage of Tropical Storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A little over a week after Tropical Storm Hilary caused significant damage to the Mount Charleston area, one important part of the recovery process is set to begin.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is ready to begin emergency construction to repair Kyle Canyon Road (state Route 157), where chunks of pavement were washed away by flash floods.

Holcim SWR Inc., which NDOT selected as the contractor, was set to start the work Tuesday.

Repair work will take place from sunrise to sunset seven days a week, including over the Labor Day weekend, NDOT said.

Traffic restrictions in the area, including the use of flaggers, will be in effect starting Wednesday.

Kyle Canyon Road remains closed to the public past Deer Creek Road (state Route 158). Only residents, emergency vehicles and utlity and construction crews are being allowed through.

Lee Canyon Road (state Route 156) will also get emergency repairs starting in September, according to NDOT. That road is closed at U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Contact @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
5
Raiders make a surprise cut at linebacker
Raiders make a surprise cut at linebacker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas