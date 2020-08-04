NDOT seeks your clever messages to help with driver safety

Messages can focus on the state’s traffic safety focus areas: focusing on the road, buckling up, never driving impaired, motorcycle safety or other traffic safety elements.

A Nevada Department of Transportation sign sends a message of traffic safety and COVID-19 social distancing by saying "Give extra space with each other and on the road" going south on I-15 on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

In Las Vegas, everyone has a dream of seeing their name in lights. The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to, at least, put your traffic-safety message there.

The agency needs your ideas that you believe can make drivers smile, think and focus on the road to be displayed on its nearly 400 electronic freeway signs and make drivers take notice, according to a news release.

Messages such as “Texting and Driving? Oh Cell No,” or the holiday-themed, “Only Reindeer Can Fly. Watch Your Speed” are a couple of the examples NDOT offered as those that can start conversations and help change driving behaviors.

If your entry is selected, you might see your message in lights along interstates and highways across Nevada.

“Although the contest winners won’t receive a certificate or trophy, they will receive a much greater prize: the deep satisfaction of crafting a carefully-worded and potentially life-saving slogan that will be displayed across the state’s 400 billboard-sized freeway signs,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia in an emailed statement.

Messages can not exceed three lines long. Each line has an 18-character limit, including spaces.

More rules

— Entries must relate to traffic safety.

— Messages can focus on the state’s traffic safety focus areas: focusing on the road, buckling up, never driving impaired, motorcycle safety or other traffic safety elements.

— You must be a Nevada resident 16 years of age or older. By submitting, entrants acknowledge that they are 16 years of age or over and grant NDOT rights to use and distribute proposed messages in all formats.

— No hashtags, punctuation, website addresses, phone numbers or emojis.

— No advertising allowed.

— Defamatory, threatening or otherwise unlawful or untasteful submissions will not be considered.

— All submittals become intellectual property of the State of Nevada. The State retains unrestricted rights to alter, distribute, reproduce and use the submittal.

— Entrants agree to not pursue copyright or other legal protection for proposed message and to allow message in original or altered format to be freely available to the general public.

— The State of Nevada reserves all rights, including to change or suspend contest without notice or to not use/display message at the discretion of the State.

The deadline to submit messages is Aug. 31. You can submit your entry here.

