Nevada, California law enforcement team up on holiday traffic safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 7:32 am
 
Updated November 23, 2022 - 8:56 am
The three lanes are seen on Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Law enforcement officers in two states are teaming up to keep people safe as they travel this Thanksgiving weekend.

Starting Wednesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the California Highway Patrol are joining forces to patrol the Interstate 15 corridor between Las Vegas and California.

The agencies are concentrating their efforts on enforcing traffic infractions — even minor ones — on I-15 from the Primm area to St. Rose Parkway.

The CHP will focus on I-15 south of Primm and will be using fixed-wing aircraft to measure vehicle speeds from the air.

“The goal of both agencies is to increase overall safety and to have zero fatalities on our roadways during this busy holiday week,” officials said in a press release.

I-15 is notorious for backups at the Nevada-California line, especially during holiday weekends. However, a one-mile transition lane that lets drivers merge from three lanes to two starting at the state line recently opened to traffic.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

