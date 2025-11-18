Nevada DMV ‘spotter’ program gets nearly 15K reports after 1st month

Just over a month after its launch, residents have reported nearly 15,000 vehicles with expired, invalid, or missing registrations to the Nevada DMV’s online spotter program.

A vehicle with an image in place of a license plate travels on the 215 Beltway eastbound near the Airport Connector tunnel Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A spokesperson for the agency said that as of Tuesday morning, the “Nevada Registration Spotter” form has received “a little over 14,600 submissions” since its launch on Oct. 10.

Submissions to the form came quickly from residents, with more than 5,000 reports received in the first 12 days after the program launched.

The form, which is available on the DMV website, is designed for people to report vehicles that are operating on Nevada roadways with expired, invalid or no registration.

The DMV also notes that Nevada residents operating vehicles with illegal out-of-state plates can be reported on the form as well.

“I think this report form is so beneficial in so many ways,” Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said in announcing the program. “We get so many calls, inquiries, and complaints daily about civilians noticing unregistered vehicles on the roads and what can be done about it and now we finally have a solution.”

The agency specified that the report form is not meant for abandoned vehicles, traffic or parking violations, unsafe driving, stolen vehicles or other DMV-related issues.

All reports submitted through the program will be reviewed by the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division, which will also share data with other law enforcement agencies.

Once a report is reviewed by the Compliance Enforcement Division, the DMV says the department will gather the data for each geographic area and send the information to other agencies so they can assist from there.

“We are heavily relying on our law enforcement agencies around the state to tackle this problem,” said Hailey Foster with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. “The officers actually have to catch the car driving on the road in order for a citation to be issued.”