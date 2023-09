Nevada State Police reported a fatal crash on U.S. 95 early Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Review-Journal)

Nevada State Police reported a fatal crash on U.S. 95 early Thursday morning.

The crash took place near at mile marker 96 near Kyle Canyon Road outside of Las Vegas at 3:47 a.m.

Details about the accident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.