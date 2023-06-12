New phase of road project to focus on widening Tropicana west of I-15

Another phase is slated to be added to the ongoing $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue road project.

An aerial view of Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue just west of the Strip is shown on April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Another phase is slated to be added to the ongoing $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue road project.

A virtual public meeting launched Monday for Phase 5 of the multiyear project that would focus on widening Tropicana west of I-15, between Valley View Boulevard and Polaris Avenue, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“The west Tropicana work was added in December of 2021 by the transportation board under the direction of the previous governor,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in an email. “The original scope of the I-15/Tropicana project ended at Polaris. However, the transportation board felt it was important to extend the widening to Valley View, which is a more major street.”

The project would widen Tropicana to include eight travel lanes up to Valley View, with new left turn lanes set to be added. Sidewalks on the stretch would be replaced, and enhanced street lighting would be installed as part of the phase.

The project is aimed at increasing traffic flow, roadway capacity, system linkage with Valley View, which is a major north-south arterial, and safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

Hopkins noted that the added portion of planned widening is still in the design phase but is expected to add between $7 million and $10 million to the overall cost of the project.

During construction on the phase, the Nevada Department of Transportation would keep three lanes of traffic open on the stretch of Tropicana in the day and two lanes in each direction at night.

NDOT would look to acquire portions of commercial and industrial parcels on the north side of Tropicana to allow for the project to take place. The department is working with the property owners to facilitate deals to move the project forward.

The public can obtain information on the planned phase on the project’s website, where the virtual public meeting is occurring through July 12.

Other work tied to the project includes upgrading the I-15 interchange at Tropicana, including the widening of Tropicana bridge over the freeway, the reconfiguration of Dean Martin Drive, and the adding of high-occupancy-vehicle ramps to and from the Harmon Avenue bridge over I-15.

The project kicked off last year and is now slated to wrap up in mid-2025, with Phase 5 included in the project’s timeline.

