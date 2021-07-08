Next phase of major Las Vegas Strip road work kicks off Monday

Work on the second of seven phases planned to upgrade Las Vegas Boulevard begins Monday.

Work on the second of seven phases planned to upgrade Las Vegas Boulevard kicks off Monday.

The stretch of the boulevard from the 215 Beltway to Mandalay Bay Drive, which includes the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, will have road work and lane restrictions until fall 2022, Clark County announced Thursday.

Looking to mitigate traffic impacts, plans call for construction to occur on the southbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard until early next year, with work then moving to the northbound side of the road for the duration of the phase thereafter.

Plans call for work to begin at the intersection of Mandalay Bay Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard and then move south toward Russell Road.

Traffic will be limited to one lane on the southbound side of the Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Drive and Russell Road from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for the first six weeks of the project.

The work zone is expected to move south of Russell Road by late August, at which time the construction hours and accompanying lane closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

The project will be done in sections less than half-a-mile long, with traffic regularly limited to one lane during the overnight and early morning hours. During the daytime non-construction hours, traffic in the work zone will be limited to two lanes.

The full seven-phase project is designed to upgrade Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and the 215.

Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to upgrade pedestrian crossings, enhancements to traffic signal and street lighting systems with smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

Work on the $33 million first phase of the project between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue is nearing completion, but work in and around the intersection of Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard, and on nearby Sands Avenue, will last until November.

