NHP busy ticketing shoulder drivers on I-15

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it had a busy Sunday writing tickets for motorists driving on the shoulder of the road on the crowded lanes of Interstate 15.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulls over drivers for driving on the shoulder of the highway. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

As commuters headed back to Southern California from Las Vegas, the NHP was writing tickets for drivers using the shoulder to get past traffic delays. In one instance the NHP posted a video of a trooper pulling over a motorist on the shoulder with the words “Got’em” and “#shoulderdriver #primm.” Apparently the shoulder drivers were so prevalent that a trooper was able to write multiple tickets for the offense in a single stop of multiple vehicles.

“One NHP motor trooper, 12 shoulder drivers, 12 citations in one stop,” the NHP said as it tweeted out a photo of a trooper writing citations to a line of drivers still in their vehicles on the side of the road.

It is not clear how many tickets the NHP wrote. Traffic was backed up for miles Sunday on I-15’s southbound lanes as tourists returned home. Traffic was less congested on the interstate early Monday.

