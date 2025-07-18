NHP: California resident succumbs to injuries from July 5 crash in Clark County

Police say a 41-year-old California resident has died from injuries stemming from a July 5 crash that occurred on Interstate 15 in Clark County.

Gloria Veganava, of Perris, California, died at a hospital on July 8, according to a Friday news release from Nevada Highway Patrol. Police said Veganava was the passenger in a 2021 Honda Civic that veered off the road and struck a paddle marker and metal post on the right shoulder of northbound I-15, just south of mile marker 75.

Police say the driver, identified as Jose Guadalupe Magallon Mora, was also transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The release said Mora was later arrested for suspected DUI, and an online booking sheet from the Clark County Detention Center shows Mora was booked on counts of vehicular homicide, driving on a revoked license, operating a vehicle without or with a tampered breath interlock device and failure to maintain a driving lane.

Moapa Valley Township Justice Court records show a pretrial custody status was held Friday morning, but that Mora was still in the hospital and did not appear. Justice of the peace Ruth Kolhoss found probable cause and scheduled an arraignment for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation is being conducted, according to the press release from state police. The incident is the 36th fatal crash and 37th fatality recorded by highway patrol in 2025.

