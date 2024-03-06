69°F
NHP: Fatal crash near Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 1:41 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon caused road closures near Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol traffic logs.

The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. near Spring Mountain Road and I-15. The Regional Transportation Commission said westbound traffic on Spring Mountain was closed at I-15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

