NHP: Fatal motrocycle crash snarls I-15 traffic at Spring Mountain Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2024 - 5:29 pm
All traffic exits ramps on Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road and Mel Torme Way for a fatal ...
All traffic exits ramps on Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road and Mel Torme Way for a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Nevada Highway Patrol said it expected the ramps to be closed for 5-6 hours after the noontime crash.(RTC)

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Wednesday, prompting the Nevada Highway Patrol to shut down all four ramps at Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15 for hours.

At 12:52 p.m., state troopers responded to the single motorcycle crash on the Spring Mountain eastbound exit ramp on I-15 and the driver was confirmed dead at the scene, Nevada State Police Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said.

The eastbound, westbound, northbound and southbound ramps at Spring Mountain and the highway were expected to be shut down for five to six hours, affecting rush hour traffic in the area, Haggstrom saod.

State troopers have advised motorists to use alternative routes, he said.

The Regional Transportation Commission said Spring Mountain was closed in both directions at I-15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

