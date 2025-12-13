48°F
NLV crash near Cheyenne and Belmont leaves motorcyclist dead

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2025 - 11:54 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a collision involving a passenger vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Belmont Street, according to North Las Vegas police.

North Las Vegas Police Department officers responded to the scene at about 6:08 p.m. and found an adult male motorcyclist unresponsive in the roadway. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

NLVPD’s Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue when it collided with the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark that had completed a U-turn and was also traveling eastbound.

Police said speed was a factor, and the impact caused the motorcylist to be ejected him the motorcycle. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

