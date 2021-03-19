No injuries in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

A crash caused a “mobile office” to roll over Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, on Friday, March 19, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash happened at Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, and no injuries were reported, the Highway Patrol said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow at @searchingformya on Twitter.