81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

No injuries in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2021 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2021 - 3:27 pm
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Str ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, on Friday, March 19, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Str ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, on Friday, March 19, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A crash caused a “mobile office” to roll over Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, and no injuries were reported, the Highway Patrol said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow at @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
For 1st time, transgender titleholder to compete in Miss Nevada
For 1st time, transgender titleholder to compete in Miss Nevada
2
Real Water pulled from stores as more Nevadans report illnesses
Real Water pulled from stores as more Nevadans report illnesses
3
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
4
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
5
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.