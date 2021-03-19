No injuries in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas
A crash caused a “mobile office” to roll over Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Updated March 19, 2021 - 3:27 pm
The crash happened at Blue Diamond Road and Edmond Street, and no injuries were reported, the Highway Patrol said.
No other information was immediately available.
