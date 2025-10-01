North Las Vegas motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash identified

Axel Ramos, 23, died Friday after a crash in North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old motorcyclist who died in a northeast Las Vegas Valley crash in which speed was a factor, police said.

Axel Ramos, 23, died at the scene in the 2800 block of Pecos Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Officers responded at 7:49 p.m. to the crash, which involved a Honda SUV and motorcycle, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release Friday.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Pecos at “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Honda SUV, which was turning left from northbound Pecos into a parking lot, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, North Las Vegas police said in a news release.

The driver of the Honda SUV remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said. Police will determine if impairment was also a factor, according to the release.

