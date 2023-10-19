82°F
Traffic

Northbound Interstate 515 near Spaghetti Bowl closed after crash, fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 6:58 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 7:54 pm
Smoke rises from the scene of a crash on Interstate 515 east of Interstate 15 in downtown Las V ...
Smoke rises from the scene of a crash on Interstate 515 east of Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crash on Interstate 515 caused traffic to back up for several miles on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crash on Interstate 515 caused traffic to back up for several miles on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The northbound lanes of Interstate 515 at Interstate 15 are closed after five vehicles were involved in a crash, with one of the vehicles catching fire, near downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday afternoon. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up on I-515 to Charleston from east of the Spaghetti Bowl hours after the crash.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jordan Moore, the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 515 just east of Interstate 15. The first call about the crash came in at 5:30 p.m., Moore said in an email.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, Moore said.

According to a post on X by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the northbound lanes of I-515, also known as U.S. 95, are closed at the I-15 southbound ramp.

“Plan Other Routes,” the RTC post on X says. “Plan for Major Delays.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

