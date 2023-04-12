Northbound US 95 crash delays commuters

Traffic is being diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is being diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Nevada State Police website and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter accounts.

The crash was initially reported by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.