Northwest, south valley road projects to bring traffic delays

The widening of the 215 Beltway in the south valley and work on Centennial Bowl in the northwest will add to traffic issues.

(courtesy)

Motorists will encounter more orange cones and likely delays this weekend as two road projects move into new phases.

215 widening in south valley

Ramp closures are slated to start Friday as a major project begins to widen the 215 Beltway between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The 215 ramps from I-15 North and South to 215 West and Las Vegas Boulevard to 215 West will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Closures are required so that the contractor can complete detour paving and striping at 215 as part of the 215 Decatur to I-15 phase of the project.

Starting Saturday, motorists will be detoured onto temporary ramps for the next year so bridges associated with the project can be constructed where the existing ramps are located.

Motorists traveling on I-15 North and South to 215 West will be detoured to Las Vegas Boulevard and have the option to use either Warm Springs or Sunset as detour routes to Decatur Boulevard and back onto 215 West.

Motorists traveling on the I-15 South collector-distributor road to 215 West are encouraged to use Russell Road as a detour to Decatur and back to 215 West.

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas Boulevard will be detoured to Sunset Road or Warm Springs Road, depending on which direction they are headed. (Drivers who try to take the ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard will need to detour down to Tropicana Avenue, make a U-turn and then detour on Russell Road.)

Meanwhile, overnight closures continue on the eastbound 215 Beltway, Jones to Las Vegas Boulevard, with only one lane open to traffic, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on the westbound 215 with just one lane open between Las Vegas Boulevard and Jones, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The other ongoing closure associated with this project is Valley View Boulevard from West Martin Avenue to West Maule Avenue in both directions. This part of the project will take about five months for work on the offramp for westbound 215 at Decatur. The bridge over Valley View Boulevard is being extended to the north to allow for realignment and widening of the Decatur offramp.

The overall $84.6 million project is estimated to be complete in spring 2025. Work is expected to occur at various times of the day. Work requiring lane restrictions on 215 is expected to occur between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to limit impacts to the traveling public.

Reconstruction of the 215 Beltway will occur between Jones Boulevard and I-15 adding a lane in both directions for a total of five lanes in each direction. The new westbound lane will extend to Jones Boulevard. The new eastbound lane will extend from Decatur to the I-15.

Additional improvements include pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage facilities, new signage and lighting. The project also includes improvements to the interchange at 215 and Las Vegas Boulevard that consists of work on Las Vegas Boulevard, Hidden Well Road, George Crockett Road and the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from I-15 to 215 eastbound and the 215 eastbound on-ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lane restrictions will be announced as work on this portion of the project begins. Work on Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to last about 90 days as part of the overall project. The project will relieve congestion for motorists merging from the I-15 to the westbound 215 and exiting the 215 eastbound to I-15.

Centennial Bowl restrictions

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced restrictions in the Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas. All closures are required for milling and open-grade paving in preparation for completion of the ramps.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be closed between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Centennial Bowl is a freeway-to-freeway connection of U.S. 95 and 215 in northwest Las Vegas. The project is on pace for substantial completion in December, according to NDOT. During the next few weeks and months, drivers will notice several changes, including the closure and opening of new ramps, along with new traffic patterns.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform drivers about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.